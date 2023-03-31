Trump 'finally won the popular vote': The View gloats after former president's indictment

"The View" panelists celebrated and gloated Friday after Donald Trump's indictment in New York on charges related to his hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.
A grand jury in Manhattan voted to charge the twice-impeached president with more than 30 counts related to business fraud, and co-host Ana Navarro noted some irony.
"I want to thank this special grand jury because they've been meeting for weeks and weeks," Navarro said. "They've done this incredibly seriously. This was not an easy case, this was a case that has risks, and so I thank them because these are regular New Yorkers. These are not people with a political agenda. These are regular New Yorkers. Donald Trump finally won a popular vote yesterday. The grand jury voted to indict him last night."
"I was reading this article where Jared [Kushner] and Ivanka [Trump] want to start their new life in Miami," Navarro added. "They now can give their children the distinction of having matching mugshots for both of their grandfathers. You can pick whether you want Charlie Kushner or Donald Trump mugshot if you are Jared and Ivanka's child."
