'Very careful' Democrats 'keeping their mouths' shut about Trump's prosecution

Democrats aren't willing to help Donald Trump present himself as a victim by piling on politically over his indictment.

House Democratic leadership has been advising members there's no expectation for them to comment publicly on the former president's prosecution, with some lawmakers worrying that could help Trump present himself as a victim, reported Axios.

“I think we all have to be very careful. There is a high risk of Donald Trump becoming a victim,” said one House Democrat, speaking on the condition of anonymity. "We don’t need to put kerosene on a fire."

Democratic leadership staff have been urging them to stick with a basic message that no one is above the law, rather than commenting specifically on the fraud charges or specific allegations.

"There isn't a role for Congress in this," said Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), a former Trump impeachment manager. "You will see Democrats stay very focused on the things that matter in people's lives. I think most people are beyond Donald Trump ... [and are not] following these legal proceedings.”

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) has been a very vocal exception, saying that his constituents in New York were happy that Trump had been charged, but others are don't want to fuel a victim narrative for the presumptive Republican presidential frontrunner.

"When you think about [that dynamic] playing out for the next two years – I think that is why you’re going to see a lot of people keeping their mouths shut," said the House Democrat who asked for anonymity, "and I think it’s smart, too."