Long-winded Donald Trump offered plenty of red meat for diehard supporters during 90-minute Alabama campaign rally

Like a former rock star playing county fairs, Trump largely stuck to his greatest hits of grievances, giving a speech very similar to ones at recent rallies in Ohio and Arizona.
"We did have a rigged election," Trump falsely claimed in the opening moments of his speech.
Trump complained about Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, the press, low-income housing, and elections. And Trump criticized President Joe Biden on the southern border, coronavirus, vaccinations, foreign policy, inflation, energy, infrastructure, the Green New Deal, defense spending, vacationing, masks and the suburbs.
Trump attempted to push coronavirus vaccines, but quickly retreated after blowback from his audience.
A crowd in mid-cheer immediately goes silent and starts jeering Trump when he says that he recommends people take the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/wz7RTdysMh
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 22, 2021
And in an extreme act of gaslighting, Trump absurdly claimed that his attacks on democracy and "Big Lie" were actually the opposite of reality.
Trump says he's not the one trying to undermine democracy. He's the one trying to save it. pic.twitter.com/EKltl4qM0e
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 22, 2021
And he praised Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who is running for the U.S. Senate in the 2020 midterms.
"And one of my favorite people, ooh, she's so smart. I hope she's around, I hope she's around. She is an incredible woman, she's a brilliant woman — doesn't get credit for it, but we all know about that stuff," Trump said, introducing controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA), who was in attendance at the rally.
Trump shouts out Marjorie Taylor Greene, who he calls "one of my favorite people," "so smart," and an "incredible woman" pic.twitter.com/DAJTet7lCu
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2021
"She's great, she's a warrior," he added.
And Trump heaped praise on MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
Former President Donald Trump said he watched Mike Lindell's "cyber symposium" and adds it was "amazing." pic.twitter.com/fE62Wddwmm
— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) August 22, 2021
After speaking for nearly 90 minutes, Trump thanked his followers for continuing to listen to him in the rain.