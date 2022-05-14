Trump still owes El Paso $570,000 for 2019 rally as he headlines new one in Austin: report
According to a report from KXAN, when Donald Trump's American Freedom Tour rolls into Austin, Texas tonight at the Austin Convention Center having prepaid "all anticipated facility rental and ancillary costs.”

While Trump and guest speakers Don Trump Jr. former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and aging rocker Ted Nugent regale the crowd, the city of El Paso is waiting on close to $570,000 the former president's re-election committee still has yet to pay for a similar event in 2019 as part of his failed drive to be re-elected.

Raising questions about who will be paying for the attendant costs when Trump hits town, KXAN is reporting, "security will be tighter than your average comic book convention," with a convention official explaining, "As a former President, the event will have enhanced security protocols,” before adding the event's organizers would be responsible.

The report added, "The Austin Police Department told KXAN it would not be providing officers for the event, though it would be working to ensure 'appropriate' staffing levels with several special events slated for the weekend."

City officials in El Paso also spoke with KXAN and pointed out that they are still awaiting their money dating back almost three years despite multiple attempts to collect -- and they are not the only ones

According to the report, "Events featuring former President Trump have led to unpaid bills in cities across the U.S., most for additional police and public safety-related expenses," adding, "The City of El Paso told KXAN it has yet to receive the roughly $570,000 it is owed by the Trump re-election campaign for a rally at the El Paso County Coliseum in 2019. The majority of money went toward police costs."

Add to El Paso, the cities of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Spokane, Washington have also found themselves in similar situations.

Noting that "El Paso eventually lawyered up with outside attorneys to help collect," KXAN report that their request for comment from promoters of Saturday night's event has gone unanswered.

