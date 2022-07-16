'He’s making everything all about him': Republicans furious Trump is disrupting their plans
According to a report from the Guardian's Ed Pilkington, Republican leaders are begging Donald Trump to put aside his complaints that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him because he is making their efforts to regain majorities in both chambers more difficult.

In interviews with the Guardian, a top conservative pollster and a longtime Republican Party donor took shots at the former president for making everything about himself instead of pitching in and helping GOP candidates take part in what Republicans believe will be a "historic" election.

"With inflation running at 40-year highs, and with Joe Biden suffering record lows in his approval ratings, the Republican script for winning back the US House and Senate in November’s midterm elections writes itself. The last thing the party needs, many top Republicans believe, is Trump muddying the message by talking about himself and 2024," Pilkington wrote before adding that the former president is also "taking a battering at the hands of the congressional hearings into the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol."

Longtime conservative pollster Frank Luntz claims Trump is just being Trump, sniping, "Trump never misses an opportunity to miss an opportunity."

"He has the chance to participate in an amazing, historic Republican resurgence, and instead he’s making everything all about him. That could cost Republicans the majorities," he explained before adding GOP officials have told Trump “in no uncertain terms that anything that takes attention away from inflation and Biden’s failures could hand the election to the Democrats. But they know there is nothing they can do to influence him, and that he doesn’t really care.”

According to the pollster, Trump's fortunes are fading which is also complicating matters.

“Trump is dropping,” Luntz explained. “Six months ago he was at 60%, and no one else was in double digits. Now he’s in the upper 40s and DeSantis has climbed into the 20s. You see poll after poll suggesting a majority of Republicans not wanting him to run again.”

Republican Party donor Dan Eberhart claims he and other boosters of the GOP are done with Trump.

“They are tired of rehashing the 2020 election. They like Trump’s policies, but not the drama. If he runs they will vote for him, but their preference would be to have someone else like Trump on the top of the ticket," he explained.

