Trump's reputation as a success is 'wearing thin' after criminal fraud guilty verdict and election losses: analysis

In light of Donald Trump's signature company being found guilty of criminal tax fraud in a Manhattan courtroom, followed by one of his hand-picked U.S. Senate candidates going down to defeat in a Georgia runoff, the Guardian's David Smith wrote that the shine is off the former president's reputation as a success is all walks of life.

As Smith explained, the New York businessman has spent decades promoting himself as a business -- and later -- political genius which is now falling apart after court losses and major setbacks at the polls.

Now, as he plots a third run for the presidency, his pitch to his followers is looking increasingly hollow.

"Six years later, the political landscape is different and the act is looking tired to many, even – increasingly – in his own party. No previous former US president, and no previous presidential candidate, has faced such a mountain of allegations and investigations," he wrote.

IN OTHER NEWS: CFO of popular NYC restaurant caught on audio raging at employee and threatening to have him deported

Adding that Trump's legal woes are far from over as he faces multiple investigations, Smith stated, " ... these cases may be gradually wearing down Trump’s political resilience, especially combined with three successive elections that suggest he is more of a loser than a winner. "

"His winning argument in 2016 was that, having cultivated the image of a successful businessman on his reality TV show The Apprentice, he could now bring the same acumen to governing the country," Smith wrote before claiming, "And in a sense, he did: with fraud, deceit and contempt for the rule of law."

You can read more here.