'They've had enough': Morning Joe reveals why Fox News and GOP voters prefer Trump's top rival
President Donald Trump (MSNBC)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is emerging as the favorite for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough explained why he's overtaking Donald Trump as the GOP leader.

A recent straw poll showed DeSantis leading Trump as the preferred candidate in the next presidential election, and the "Morning Joe" host said there were other signs that Republicans and conservative media are moving on without the former president.

"You look at what happened in Nebraska, the Ricketts political machine crushed Donald Trump in Nebraska," Scarborough said. "You look at Pennsylvania, they're in a run-off right now. It looks like they're going to have a recount right now. Two out of three voters in the Republican primary in Pennsylvania voted against Donald Trump's choice. Now you go to this GOP straw poll. You know, straw polls may not mean a lot, but they do in Donald Trump's party."

"Donald Trump in Wisconsin, one of the key states, is losing to a Florida governor in the straw poll, doesn't matter what year it is, that shows politicians all over the country that Trump's aura of inevitability seems to be fading rather quickly," he added.

READ MORE: ‘Radical’ Republicans are blowing their election chances with ‘crazy’ talk about civil war: Morning Joe

Most importantly, Scarborough said, Fox News is looking toward DeSantis as the preferred candidate.

"What my reporting is finding is that another group of the conservative base is also very excited about Ron DeSantis," Scarborough said, "in part because they're so tired of Donald Trump. That would be the Murdoch faction of the conservative movement, telling people close to them that they are fans of Ron DeSantis and have had enough of Donald Trump."


SmartNews