‘Radical’ Republicans are blowing their election chances with ‘crazy’ talk about civil war: Morning Joe
Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough explained that "radical" Republicans were blowing their chances at retaking congressional majorities with "crazy" positions on abortion and civil war.

A new poll from the Washington Post and ABC News showed voters preferred a generic Democratic candidate over a Republican in the midterm elections, in a 10-point reversal from a similar poll last month, and the "Morning Joe" host blamed the shift on GOP extremism.

"It's time for people who want to beat radical Republicans to start actually focusing on beating radical Republicans, not taking extreme positions that your own base is going to support," Scarborough said. "But taking positions independents will support, swing voters will support, and will stop Kevin McCarthy from becoming the next speaker of the House. As far as crazy goes, again, we're talking about abortion here, but there is so much crazy out there. People are hearing every day from Republicans. To make matters worse for Republicans, you look at these polls again that are showing they're going in the Democrats' way, despite Joe Biden having horrific approval ratings."

"Despite all of that, despite Americans being shocked by inflation, being shocked by where the economy is right now, it's happening," Scarborough continued. "To make matters worse for Republicans, on this whole crazy mix of news stories that they literally churn out every day, you now have Donald Trump going on his Truth Social app actually promoting the idea of civil war, which, again, which, again, reminds me how any Democrat that wants to maintain the majority needs to start writing letters or emails to Elon Musk, begging him to take over the company and letting Donald Trump back on Twitter."

"I mean it," he added. "That would be the best thing in the world for the Democrats' prospects in the fall. Please, let Donald Trump come back. Let him, instead of tweeting 280 characters, let him tweet 1,000, just for him. Seriously, turn it over to him for a day, whatever he wants, make him trend, like, around the clock. That would be the best thing in the world."


