‘The polling has changed’: How signs are pointing to DeSantis challenging Trump in 2024

All signs are starting to point toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mounting a 2024 campaign challenge to Donald Trump.

DeSantis first ran for governor as an unabashed Trump supporter but has emerged as the former president's top GOP challenger, and NBC News correspondent Marc Caputo, who covers Florida politics, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" the recently re-elected governor appeared likely to enter the Republican primary.

"I have always held that Ron DeSantis is not going to run against President Trump unless the polling changes," Caputo said. "Well, the polling has changed."

"One of the things that you notice if you observe DeSantis [is] he's calculating, he's cautious," Caputo added. "He's data driven and he's disciplined, and so if the trend continues and if there's really a space for him to take on Trump and win, yeah, I think he'll probably do it. Those are two big ifs, and there's got to be a lot more time to elapse, a lot more polling and, to your point, your original point asking the question, there's this time, this period of time for him to make himself more of a national figure. How does Ron DeSantis do that? How does he make his case without up running for president to position himself to run for president? We're going to have to see."

