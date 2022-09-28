Trump pressed Giuliani to 'go wild, do anything you want' in effort to overturn election: new book

According to the New York Times' Maggie Haberman, Donald Trump grew disgusted with his attorney's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and gave former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani his blessings to do whatever it took to help him remain in the Oval Office.

In her book "Confidence man," Haberman wrote that the former president was constantly critical of the legal advice he was getting from his personal lawyers and White House counsel Pat Cipollone who balked at the president's claims of election fraud.

Long after Trump left unwillingly office the former White House counsel told the House select committee that he disagreed with the former president's election conspiracy assertions and urged him to concede.

One lawyer in Trump's circle who did agree with the former president's claims was Giuliani and so Trump turned over his legal defense to the former U.S. attorney.

With the Washington Post's Josh Dasey reporting, "Trump gave former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani (R) control of his legal team because his other lawyers were not willing to go far enough to overturn the 2020 election," before adding that Haberman wrote the former president reportedly proclaimed, "Okay, Rudy, you’re in charge. Go wild, do anything you want. I don’t care," during a phone call.

The book also notes that Trump added, "My lawyers are terrible.”

