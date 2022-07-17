Trump is trying to intimidate Jan 6th witnesses because he is running 'scared': former White House aide
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning, a former aide to vice president Mike Pence said she is not surprised at all that Donald Trump is trying to influence and manipulate the testimony of aides who might appear before the House Jan 6th committee.

Speaking with host Sam Stein, Oliva Trote said that the former president is frightened about what they might say and her experience with him is that he wants people working under him to live in fear.

Reflecting on comments made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) about a witness who was on the receiving end of an attempted Trump call, Troye said she was not surprised.

"First and foremost, I think Donald Trump is scared ," the former White House aide responded.

"It's scary, it was a culture of fear in the White House for those of us that worked there and we're pretty much, people watched our every move, they watch what you are communicating, figure out how we were gonna deliver briefings on topics that they were not necessarily going to receive well," she explained. "So, this is intimidation and it wasn't surprising to me, which is actually more upsetting. I think that to Americans it should be."

"I wasn't shocked that Donald Trump would call someone and try to intimidate the witness in the sense because he kind of has the mob mentality," she added.

