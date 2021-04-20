Trump panned for bizarre Sean Hannity interview on Fox News

Fox News screengrab.
When Donald Trump was president, Fox News personality Sean Hannity was described as his "shadow chief of staff." Trump is now a retiree golfing in Florida, but the Fox News hold lavished praise during an interview broadcast on Friday night.
Hannity began the interview by praising Trump's work ethic while he lives at Mar-a-Lago in retirement.
News anchors in Pyongyang hear this stuff and blush pic.twitter.com/yVY3Y3wm9Z
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 20, 2021
Trump went on to lavish praise on Russian President Vladimir Putin while complaining about investigations into his ties to Russia.
Here's some of what people were saying:
Trump is bragging about his loving relationship with Putin. What happened to “America First?”— The Lincoln Project (@The Lincoln Project)1618883795.0
This is amazing. He wants to confess, except at this point he's too addled and stupid even to understand what he'd… https://t.co/Bfdyosvo9m— Tom Nichols (@Tom Nichols)1618884410.0
What is the new recipe for confecting Donald's coif? It appears to involve more meringue. https://t.co/3JTdN4vFVY— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@Mrs. Betty Bowers)1618886838.0
Breaking News: Man responsible for Republican vaccine hesitancy wonders why he's being asked to promote getting vac… https://t.co/kAqjPRJ6Ls— The Lincoln Project (@The Lincoln Project)1618884881.0
Trump: "It's never happened to another president. I don't know if you know, Sean, in a second term, a president usu… https://t.co/VHV69vr9Ug— Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona)1618882191.0
Yes I'd imagine that waiting to see if he'll end up in prison would probably have some impact on his political care… https://t.co/TYrKeR0gg0— Brian Tyler Cohen (@Brian Tyler Cohen)1618885134.0
Trump said he encourages people to get a vaccine — once Hannity prompted him to say so. But he continued to hedge/d… https://t.co/HlH6KgzHIZ— Brian Stelter (@Brian Stelter)1618887377.0
Trump should just drop a confession album and save us all the trouble. https://t.co/UUUj4u924I— Ahmed Baba (@Ahmed Baba)1618886306.0
Wait so multiple people asked him about Russia but not why he’s orange??? Why will no one ask him why he’s orange? https://t.co/huafaDwrNc— Irishrygirl (@Irishrygirl)1618884603.0