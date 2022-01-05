Watch what Sean Hannity was saying publicly while texting Trump allies in private

CNN began the morning of Jan. 5 with a side-by-side comparison of what Fox News host Sean Hannity was saying on air in the lead-up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol and what he was tweeting to others behind the scenes.

CNN political analyst David Gregory noted that it's among the most revealing things for the public because it shows what people like Hannity are saying when they don't think the whole world is watching.

Host John Berman noted that in the days leading up to the attack, Hannity texted "I'm very worried about the next 48 hours."

"So, the select committee points out correctly, why?" Berman asked. "Why was this person who was in constant contact with people inside the White House worried about what was about to happen? What did he know about the plans that were in place that were about to happen?"



Former White House aide to former President Donald Trump, Alyssa Farah Griffin, anticipated that while it's a voluntary request for Hannity to testify, the committee will likely compel him further.

"He is worried in either one direction or the other that he knew that this day was going to get violent and going to be a mar on our American democracy, or he was worried — as his texts seem to reveal — knowing President Trump had lost the election. He was not going to win, there was no path for recourse, the results were not going to be overturned and what that would mean for Trump, how he would handle it," she said. "And I think -- listen, this kind of tenuous effort to say that Sean Hannity is a journalist and that might give him some kind of coverage to not have to comply, just doesn't pass the smell test. He's very much an opinion commentator, and he's going to have to speak to the committee."

Meanwhile, the former president has canceled his event at Mar-a-Lago set for Jan. 6 because he found out that no media people were going to carry it live. It was scheduled to air at the same time that Washington leaders are coming together for a prayer vigil with the existing president.

"I have a hard time believing that the former president grew a conscience and realized that this was -- this is a solemn day and it would be inappropriate to spout his election lies while the rest of the country grieves that horrible day," said Farah Griffin. "It is certain that it wasn't going to breakthrough and I would note in the statement he continues to carry on the big lie. And then he makes this very absurd claim that I think is very important to note, saying [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi didn't deploy the National Guard. She could have done it in advance. So, he incited a riot, then the riot goes to the Capitol, attacks it, and then he's blaming Nancy Pelosi that she wasn't prepared to, you know, take on this riot that he incited. So, it takes a lot of mental gymnastics for him to defend himself on this day."

CNN host Brianna Keilar said that it isn't news that Fox News isn't actually a news channel.

See the full video below: