Trump left Joe Biden with a 'dangerously contaminated' Secret Service: expert
In a column for the Daily Beast, a former Donald Trump associate who also wrote a book on life as a Secret Service agents claims the former president sought out agents who were sympathetic to him and "contaminated" the service before becoming a one-term president by losing to Joe Biden.

According to Jeffrey Robinson, he found it curious that texts belonging to Trump's security detail on Jan 6th were deleted and also questioned why agents were texting in the first place when they normally communicate by radio -- which is also transcribed.

As Robinson, who co-authored, "Standing Next to History: An Agent's Life Inside the Secret Service," explained, "Wherever the Secret Service goes with the president, there’s constant radio traffic between those agents and the White House and the Secret Service Command Post, in real time. That's all recorded. So, why would someone use texts or emails to avoid using radio traffic?"

Answering his own question, he wrote, "The answer will likely be, because whoever sent them, or whoever received them, feared they were too incriminating to be seen by anyone else."

According to the author, there is an even more concerning -- and pressing issue -- at hand right now and that is Joe Biden's security.

According to Robinson, the former president values loyalty above all and, after his longtime personal bodyguard Keith Schiller, exited the scene, he looked within the Secret Service for replacements.

'According to sources inside the Secret Service, Trump was taking long looks at the agents around him to decide which ones were loyal to him. And because this is antithetical to the way the Secret Service must operate, he created the very dangerous situation where certain PPD agents were loyal to him, personally—just like bodyguards—while others did their job properly and remained loyal to the office of the presidency, just as Congress intended," he claimed before adding, "Such fealty is not only against the spirit of the mission, it is emblematic of Trump’s contamination of the Secret Service and downright frightening."

"Now consider this," he warned, "When presidents change, the PPD remains basically the same. Without any doubt, many agents on President Biden’s detail are determined to protect the president, regardless of who he is. But there are still those 'bodyguards' loyal to Trump—like [former Trump aide Tony] Ornato and his cronies—surrounding and protecting a man whom they believe stole the election and doesn’t otherwise deserve to be there."

"No matter what the emails and texts eventually reveal, the dangers of that should be obvious," he concluded.

