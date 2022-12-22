Morning Joe mocks 'snowflake' Trump for playing victim while Republicans let him get away with everything

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocked Donald Trump for being a "snowflake" despite trying to project a tough-guy image, and he thumped Republicans for breaking the law to protect his feelings.

The House Ways and Means Committee finally obtained Trump's tax returns, which show the IRS failed to conduct a mandatory audit during his presidency, and the "Morning Joe" host classified that as another example of Republicans going to great lengths to mollify him.

"It's just remarkable what a delicate snowflakes Donald Trump is, that people were scared," Scarborough said. "'Oh, we don't want to audit him, we don't want to do our job. We don't want to follow the law because Donald Trump might get upset, because he's so frail, he's such a snowflake, he's so easily triggered.' That's the great irony. Throughout 2020, I had to look at the Trump flags up and down the east coast that said 'f' your feelings -- Trump 2020."

Republicans even tried to insulate Trump from his re-election loss, Scarborough said, which gave him room to attempt an insurrection to remain in power.

"See, that's the funny thing, they act as if everybody is against them, [but] they're snowflakes, they're triggered -- they're the biggest snowflakes of all," Scarborough said, adopting an Irish accent for some reason. "What did we hear after Donald Trump lost an election? 'Oh, if you will, just let him be a little bit, the wee lad is sad. He'll come to terms with it, he's grieving right now.' I don't know who the leprechaun around Trump was, but they were there, and that's all we heard. Donald Trump's feelings are hurt by losing. Just give him time. The little snowflakes will grow strong enough to not melt. He never did, and we almost lost our democracy because of it."

"That's what Donald Trump is, and that's what Trumpists are," he added. "They are snowflakes that think that if the rules that apply to everybody else applies to them, they will melt. Poor, poor things, poor triggered snowflakes."



Watch the segment below or at this link.

