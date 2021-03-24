Here's the online platform Trump is eyeing to create a new far-right social network

On Wednesday, Axios reported new details on what former President Donald Trump's proposed new social media network could look like.

Specifically, the report noted, Trump and digital strategist Dan Scavino are in talks to create a network by partnering with an existing, little-known platform called FreeSpace.

"It's unclear how this business relationship would work. Trump is famously averse to putting his own money into companies, preferring to license his name and use other people's money to fund his ventures," reported Jonathan Swan. "It's also by no means a done deal. A source briefed on the situation said Trump had not made a final decision on the social network. 'It could be any of several companies, with more meetings this week,' the source said."

"It seems surprising that 'FreeSpace' caught Trump's attention," noted the report. "'FreeSpace' bills itself as being 'backed by science to positively reinforce good habits & make the world a better place.' It talks about 'FINDING COMMON VALUES and highlighting them, so people become 'addicted' to doing good. FreeSpace encourages the public to share the daily actions & content they believe will add value to their lives and model healthy habits for others to duplicate.'"

Technology experts remain skeptical that such a venture, if it goes forward, will succeed. Ironically, it could even bring him more legal jeopardy if Congress moves forward with his repeated demand to change liability laws surrounding social media content.