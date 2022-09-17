Trump-appointed judge made an 'ironic' admission with demand for a special master: legal expert
Judge Aileen Cannon, Donald Trump (Court photo, Trump photo via AFP)

Appearing on MSNBC with host Ali Velshi early on Saturday morning, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance praised the appointment of Judge Raymond Dearie as the special master overseeing challenges related to government documents that FBI confiscated from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, but then added that Judge Aileen Cannon made a stunning admission when she forced the issue on appointing the special master.

Speaking with the host, Vance suggested there really was no need for the special master requested by the former president's lawyers, which she sees as a delaying tactic, but, more importantly, she claimed Judge Cannon exposed herself with the wording in her order.

"Judge Dearie is a fine man of the great reputation and if there's going to be a special master, he seems to be well qualified," Vance told the host. "The problem is the appointments of a special master at all."

"Judge Cannon said something I thought was pretty ironic in her ruling," she continued. "She said that she needed to have a neutral third party involved to decide whether documents that the government had seized, that were clearly marked as classified, were even classified at all."

"And just even moving past that incredible decision that she's made to not permit the executive branch of government to designate classified information," she continued, "the idea that she can't be the neutral third party that makes those decisions seems to fly in the face of her appointment to the federal bench for life tenure."

"She is the essence of a neutral, objective person who makes these kinds of decisions," she added. "So what we've seen her do is not just delay, but unnecessary and inappropriate process into a criminal investigation. This is, in essence, the judiciary interfering with the executive branch which is where the prosecutorial power sits. It is inappropriate, it's bad for the country and it's bad for the justice system. One hopes the 11th Circuit will put a quick stop to the madness."

IN OTHER NEWS: They have him surrounded: Trump now faces legal troubles in three states, plus D.C.

Watch below or at the link:

MSNBC 09 17 2022 08 05 34 youtu.be

SmartNews Video