'Extremely rare': Ex-prosecutor predicts 'stern warning' for Trump's attacks on judge

The judge overseeing Donald Trump's criminal case over the alleged 2020 election conspiracy is flanked by U.S. Marshals when she goes to get a coffee, and that's "extremely rare," a former federal prosecutor said Thursday.
Kristy Greenberg appeared late Thursday evening on the 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, and was asked about the pending protective order hearing in the criminal case against the former president in D.C. Jack Smith has asked for a more strict order, while Trump's team has sought one that allows him to litigate some issues in the court of public opinion.
Greenberg said she expects the judge to issue an order that goes closer to what Smith is seeking, especially considering the "extremely rare" circumstances.
"As long as we are talking unprecedented, Kristy, this judge, when she goes to get a coffee, is now flanked by U.S. marshals. How rare is that?" she's asked by the host.
"Extremely rare, and sad, and infuriating," she answered. "I mean, at some point a line needs to be drawn here, where, look, Donald Trump can vigorously maintain his innocence. He should vigorously defend his case. But he should not be able to threaten people. He shouldn't be able to incite violence. He shouldn't be able to just threaten and intimidate witnesses, the judge, potential juror jurors. There's a chilling effect that happens to potential jurors and witnesses."
She added that she "would hope that among the things that comes up at tomorrow's hearing," and that Trump will get "a stern warning from the judge."