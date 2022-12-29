'The subpoena is dead!' Trump gloats over running out the clock on Jan. 6 committee

Donald Trump gloated over successfully running out the clock on a congressional subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 committee.

The House select committee is withdrawing the subpoena of the former president as it concludes its work at the end of this congressional term, after previously dropping other subpoenas related to its investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection, and Trump celebrated the news in characteristic fashion.

"Was just advised that the Unselect Committee of political Thugs has withdrawn the Subpoena of me concerning the January 6th Protest of the CROOKED 2020 Presidential Election," Trump posted on Truth Social. "They probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in Court. Perhaps the FBI’s involvement in RIGGING the Election played into their decision. In any event, the Subpoena is DEAD!"

The committee issued its subpoena in October seeking documents and testimony related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Trump responded with a lawsuit, which eventually delayed the order long enough to avoid compliance.

The bipartisan panel ended its investigation by referring Trump to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution on four charges, including inciting an insurrection, as special counsel Jack Smith oversees federal investigations into matters involving the former president.