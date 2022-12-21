'Tantalizing comment' in J6 summary suggests pair of 'huge' witnesses may have flipped: Mueller prosecutor
A former prosecutor on Robert Mueller's team believes the executive summary release by the Jan. 6 committee might give hints about a pair of cooperating witnesses who would have "tantalizing" evidence to share.

A parade of former White House officials, aides and allies have already testified against Donald Trump before the House select committee, which recommended criminal charges against the former president and some of his backers, and MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann said the Department of Justice have powerful testimony that hasn't been revealed yet.

"There is a very tantalizing comment in the executive summary," said Weissmann, a former assistant U.S. attorney who worked on Mueller's team. "It's hard to call it that because it's 160 pages, but in that executive summary there's a reference to why the Department of Justice may not have sought to charge Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino with contempt."

"If you recall, they were both referred by the committee to the Department of Justice for contempt failing to comply with a subpoena, and one of the things the report says, is it sort of speculates, but odd that it says it may be that they're already cooperating," Weissmann added, "and with Mark Meadows, that would be huge. I mean, he is in the place to know everything so, obviously, if not cooperating already, there is a ton of pressure that is going to be put on him."

The select committee will release its witness transcripts and other materials from their investigation, which will allow the Justice Department to greatly expand their evidentiary base and help bolster potential charges against Trump allies who aided his efforts to overturn the election or obstruct the Jan. 6 probe.

"I think department prosecutors will look at this release of documents, not so much for the Trump information, but for underlings who may be able to be charged and flipped," Weissmann said. "So, you know, [Secret Service agent] Tony Ornato would be one of them, but they're going to look very, very closely for any information that could help them charge people with either making a false statement or perjury or obstruction of justice to see if they can get them to be cooperating witnesses."

