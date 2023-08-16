'This guy cannot win!' Republican governor says Trump will 'crush' the GOP if allowed to continue

Former President Donald Trump's mounting indictments and legal problems are going to drag down the entire Republican Party if they can't united behind a candidate to replace him, warned Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) on CNN Tuesday evening.

"[ Trump] doesn't have to want to talk about issues," said Sununu, a frequent critic of the former president. "He doesn't want to have to talk about going forward in healing America, and all these things that the rest of America wants to see. He wants to re-litigate the past, and we're kind of letting him do that. Which is unfortunate."

"If you look at the sheer number of people charged in the Georgia case, you're talking about 18 Trump allies, including Trump himself," said anchor Abby Phillip. "They're accused of racketeering, at least one, and at least one related crime. There's a lot of conduct alleged here, including trying to tamper with voting machines, and actual voting information. What is your take on the actual information contained in this document?"

"So, a couple things," said Sununu. "I'm not a lawyer. I will say, this is incredibly similar to the federal indictment that Jack Smith is doing out of DOJ. Other than, as you brought up, now 18 people involved. That's a much bigger swath of individuals. Something that I think republicans need to take note of, this is a grand jury in a very conservative state. That said, this guy needs to be indicted. This isn't just the Department of Justice and the idea that it's all politicized. This is a grand jury in Georgia of all states."

All of this, said Sununu, underscores the fact that "this guy can't win in November."

"You might give him the nomination — I hope we don't — but this guy cannot win a state like New Hampshire, or Arizona, where these two states they absolutely have to have," said Sununu. "Last time I checked, you can't govern if you don't win. It's just gonna be another sob story for Donald Trump. And he's gonna crush the Republican ticket going down. I still am very hopeful the Republicans as a whole make a smart choice and find that one or two candidates to go against him by the time Iowa in New Hampshire hit."

