Legal expert doesn't think Supreme Court will take up Trump's fight to shield documents from Jan. 6 panel

Donald Trump's fight to prevent Congress from seeing documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection may soon reach the U.S. Supreme Court, but at least one legal expert doesn't think they will take up the case.

The House select committee has asked the court to decide as soon as possible whether they'll hear the case, but MSNBC legal analyst Harry Litman expects the court will not.

"Congress is pushing for them to do it at their Jan. 14 conference, which would be very quick," Litman said. "If they take the case, it's on ice as far as the committee's concerned past the midterms. If they don't, then they're able to move forward on the subpoena, and I think I consider it a toss-up. A lot of people think it's a forgone conclusion the court will take it. They need four votes to take it. I get to three for the easy, but not the fourth."

"If I were a betting man, and I'm not, I would say they do not take it," Litman added. "The more important question is, will they do it quickly, and that would mean we would have a decision by the end of January."





