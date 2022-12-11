Trump 'knows he's in deep trouble' after fraud conviction and Congress obtaining his tax returns: biographer

According to one of Donald Trump's biographers who has made a study of his business dealings, the fact that his Trump Organization was found guilty of tax fraud -- combined with Democrats getting his tax returns -- is likely keeping the former president up late at night.

Speaking with MSNBC's Alex Witt, David Cay Johnston was asked what lies ahead for Trump and his family.

"With last week, the Trump Organization being convicted of tax fraud there in the New York case, prosecutors are not charging Trump but during the trial, closing arguments, they told jurors that he personally doled out off the book perks and approved a crucial aspect of this scheme," host Witt began.

"So how might the pervasive illegality that flourished in his company inform what we see in his taxes?" she asked.

"Donald is known for manipulating values so he can take more depreciation, which reduces your tax bill which he is entitled to, understating income," Johnston explained. "It's just come out by Zach Everson at Forbes that Trump had a number of unreported loans, including one to a company that was for a long time the only South Korean company allowed to do business in North Korea."

"We all know about Donald's relationship with the dictator Kim," he continued. "Almost 20 million dollar loan, we didn't know about. So there is a lot to be learned about Donald Trump's finances and he knows he's in deep trouble."

Watch below or at this link.