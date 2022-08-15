Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ in Fox News rant against FBI’s ‘sneak attack’

Donald Trump offered to help lower the temperature after the FBI searched his Mar-A-Lago home, but he didn't sound particularly enthusiastic about it.

The former president gave his first interview since investigators executing a search warrant seized 11 sets of classified materials from his private resort, which he called a "sneak attack," and he told Fox News Digital that his supporters had every right to be angry at law enforcement officials.

"The country is in a very dangerous position," Trump said. "There is tremendous anger like I've never seen before over all of the scams, and this new one — years of scams and witch hunts, and now this."

Law enforcement officials have seen an explosion of violent threats since the search, and a Trump supporter was shot and killed by police in Ohio after attacking an FBI field office in Cincinnati, but the former president offered to help cool their anger -- while justifying those passions and sending what sounded like a warning.

"People are so angry at what is taking place," Trump said. "Whatever we can do to help — because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen."

"The people of this country are not going to stand for another scam," he added.

Trump said he hadn't heard whether the Department of Justice had accepted his offer to help, but he then suggested that FBI agents had planted evidence during the search and called the investigation a politically motivated "hoax."

"I’ve never seen anything like this," Trump said. "It is a very dangerous time for our country. I will do whatever I can to help the country."

"Years of fake witch hunts and phony Russia, Russia, Russia schemes and scams," he added. "Nothing happens to those people who perpetuate that — nothing happens with them, ad then they break into a president’s house — a sneak attack where it was totally — no one ever thought a thing like this would happen."