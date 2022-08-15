'Nothing Trump said was accurate': CNN fact checker shreds former president's claims that Obama stole secret docs

On CNN Monday, fact-checker Daniel Dale criticized former President Donald Trump for spreading false claims related to his alleged retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

This comes as the FBI investigates Trump's possession of the documents, and whether it posed a threat to national security.

"Let's just start with one of the things Trump himself said," said anchor John Berman. "He said essentially Barack Obama did the same thing. He said, quote, 'President Barack Obama kept 33 million pages of documents. How many of them classified? How many of them pertained to nuclear? Word is, lots!' What's the truth here, Daniel?"

"There's no truth to that," said Dale. "You don't have to take my word for it because the National Archives and Records Administration issued a statement totally debunking this. They said the National Archives and Records Administration maintains exclusive legal and physical custody of the Obama-era documents. They were the ones who took 31 million documents to the Chicago area, to their own facility. Not Obama's house. And they made clear that the classified documents were sent to another facility. So, basically, nothing Trump said in that Truth Social post was actually accurate."

"And Trump is also saying they could have had these documents, all they had to do was ask," said Dale. "Did they ask?"

"Not only did the Department of Justice ask, but the National Archives and Records Administration had been asking for months before that," said Dale. "It's not like the DOJ, FBI just showed up with a search warrant. This issue dates back to 2021. It's been an ongoing saga with a lot of communication back and forth. The DOJ also showed up with a grand jury subpoena in June, after which Trump's lawyer signed a document claiming that there were no more classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. According to DOJ and the FBI, that was not true."

