Trump's overwhelming need for attention could lead to him bailing on Truth Social: NYT

Now that Donald Trump has been given the go-ahead to begin posting again on Meta -- formerly known as Facebook -- the former president is reportedly weighing breaking with his own troubled Truth Social to bolster his 2024 presidential run.

According to a report from the New York Times, the former president has become a much more prolific poster on Truth Social as he ramps up his 2024 presidential bid, with a noted increase in boosting conspiracy theories popular with the QAnon crowd.

As the Times Maggie Haberman and Ken Bensinger wrote, Trump's new access to Meta and Twitter, after owner Elon Musk intervened, is a powerful draw for Trump who was able to use those two platforms to prop up his political endeavors.

While the former president is under contract to post his thoughts -- or "truths" -- at Truth Social first and then wait six hours to share them elsewhere, he does have a loophole that allows him to post elsewhere if it "specifically relates to political messaging, political fund-raising or get-out-the vote efforts at any time.”

While he has yet to take advantage, the report notes that it is only a matter of time because the former president needs a boost for his flagging third run for the presidency.

RELATED: 'Politically stupid' Trump is killing off any chance of hanging on to a key voting bloc: analyst

"According to people close to Mr. Trump, he is aware that a return to those platforms would risk starving Truth Social of its largest draw. But it may be that his desire for more income, they said, is outweighed by the enormous attention that Facebook and Twitter can provide him as he runs again for president," the Times is reporting.

According to Rashad Robinson, the president of Color of Change, Meta could also benefit from Trump's return.

"Facebook has more followers than Christianity,” Robinson explained. "Corporations like Facebook have continued to find ways to profit off Trump even as they’ve condemned him. It’s not just that they let Donald Trump back on their platform, it’s that they benefit from it.”

You can read more here.