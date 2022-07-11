Trump tweet to be the center of the next House Jan 6th hearing: report
Donald Trump (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

According to a report from the Guardian's Hugo Lowell, the central focus of the House select committee's Tuesday morning public hearing will be on a tweet made by Donald Trump that is believed to have been a signal to extremist groups to take part in an insurrection on Jan 6th.

The tweet in question is one made by the former president on the morning of Dec 19, where he boasted, "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th," before adding, "Be there, will be wild!”

According to Lowell, "The select committee will say at the hearing – led by congressmen Jamie Raskin and Stephanie Murphy – that Trump’s tweet was the catalyst that triggered the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers groups, as well as Stop the Steal activists, to target the certification."

The report adds, "And Trump sent the tweet knowing that for those groups, it amounted to a confirmation that they should put into motion their plans for January 6, the select committee will say, and encouraged thousands of other supporters to also march on the Capitol for a protest."

Lowell is also reporting that the committee will be playing clips of the testimony given by former White House counsel Pat Cipollone taken last Friday during seven hours of questioning. House committee members have indicated he was asked about Trump's plans to declare martial law to seize voting machines.

