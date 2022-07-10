Cipollone provided 'important insight' on Trump's plans to declare martial law: J6 committee member

During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," House Jan 6th committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) was fairly closed-mouthed about what former White House counsel Pat Cipollone told the committee during his 8-hour-along testimony last Friday.
She was a bit more forthcoming when host Jake Tapper narrowed down his questions about Donald Trump's efforts that went beyond the assault on the Capitol building that sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives.
After telling the CNN host that he would have to wait to see what the committee has on tap for Tuesday morning hearing, to be followed by a second public hearing on Thursday in prime time, Lofgren did confirm some topics that were discussed.
"We will have some excerpts of Mr. Cipollone's testimony," she promised. "He was able to provide information on basically all of the critical issues we're looking at, including the president's, what I would call, dereliction of duty on the day of January 6th. So, yes, that was important."
After she added, "As you know, the committee rules don't allow us to disclose the testimony without a vote of the committee, that hasn't happened yet, but it was important testimony," Tapper pressed, "Did he discuss Trump considering seizing the voting machines or Trump considering declaring martial law to seize the voting machines?"
"I think you'll have to wait for the hearing later this week. As i said, we haven't had a vote to disclose the testimony, "she repeated before conceding, "Let me just say this, I think he did provide important insights on those subjects."
