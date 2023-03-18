Trump is trying to incite another 'violent clash': former attorney

Reacting to a Donald Trump Triuth Social post where he called on his followers to "Protest, take our nation back" while also claiming he is on the verge of being arrested, one of Donald Trump's former attorneys stated he has no doubt the former president is hoping to set off a wave of violence similar to what happened on Jan. 6.
Calling into MSNBC host Katie Phang, Michael Cohen claimed Trump likely didn't make up the fact that he will be arrested on Tuesday.
According to Cohen, "These Truth Social posts put out by Donald. knowing Donald the way that I do, I don't see a reason that Donald would have put out the statement unless he or his team have been contacted by the district attorney's office and advised accordingly."
"It's not like Donald to turn around and to come up with something for -- just because he is bored at Mar-a-Lardo," he joked. "Sitting there on a Saturday morning saying, 'hey, let's stir this all up.' This is probably, this is exactly him reacting to information that he has and not leaks as he would like to say by the district attorney's office."
"I'll tell you something else about when I read that post," he continued. "It's eerily similar to the battle cry that he put out just prior to the January 6th insurrection, especially including the call for protests."
''I agree with [prosecutor] Andrew Weissman when he said, it would have been smart for Donald to write 'peaceful protest,' but he doesn't want a peaceful protest. He wants another violent clash on his behalf," he added.
Watch below or at the link:
MSNBC 03 18 2023 10 20 23 youtu.be