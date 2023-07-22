Former Trump attorney warns Jack Smith to take ex-president's incitement of violence against him seriously

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen stated special counsel Jack Smith should take the former president's attempts to incite his fanatical followers to come after him seriously.

Appearing on MSNBC the day after settling a $1.3 million suit with Trump, Cohen was asked about the former president's history of issuing veiled threats against his rivals and his opponents dating back to before he was elected president in 2016.

That, in turn, led to menacing comments the former president had made about Smith who is reportedly on the verge of indicting him over the Jan. 6 insurrection that sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives.

With the host noting a recent clip Trump posted to his Truth Social account that implied violence and retribution is coming, Cohen said he was worried about Smith's safety.

"I see it a lot on television now, Jack Smith, he shouldn't be worried or concerned about Donald Trump making these overt threats against him and so on," he told the host. "I would say I disagree. I disagree wholeheartedly and I will tell you, i don't care what anybody says, it's sitting in the back of Jack Smith's head — because I know."

"I consider myself to be pretty resilient and I can tell you it's in the back of your head," he elaborated. "Because you never know what one of these MAGA maniacs are going to do. You never know who is and who isn't. So every time you walk on the street, every time you go to a restaurant you don't know if someone wants to come over to shake your hand or punch you in the back of the head — and that is what Donald wants.

"He wants to create that chaos, he wants to create this appearance of strength and power that he has over others," he added. "I say it all the time, he is truly a danger to our country and our democracy."

Watch below: