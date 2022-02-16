'Incompetent' Trump roasted for failed attempt to get Biden to conceal his White House visitor logs

On Wednesday, reports indicated that the Biden administration has rejected yet another effort by former President Donald Trump to conceal White House documents under executive privilege — this time in the form of the White House visitor logs, which Biden officials will allow to be transmitted from the National Archives to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The announcement drew an immediate reaction from commenters on social media — many of whom celebrated, and some of whom expressed incredulity that the former president believed he could get away with covering up the records in question.
