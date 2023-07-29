Trump lashes out at 'racist D.A. in crime ridden Atlanta' ahead of looming charges

Donald Trump on Saturday posted an all-caps rant in which he attacked "deranged Jack Smith" and Fani Willis, the District Attorney for Fulton County, Georgia, as the former president is anticipating new indictments coming soon.

Trump, who was recently hit with new obstruction charges in the Mar-a-Lago investigation into classified documents he allegedly hoarded and shared with others, has been criticized for not taking the charges seriously. Trump was even slammed by a former FBI agent for posting a personal letter from Nixon two days after the Nixon-compared charges had been filed.

Trump on Saturday posted that he thinks the criminal charges against him should have been brought earlier, a position shared by many Democrats. He also revealed he is anticipating at least two more sets of charges.

"WHY DIDN’T THE CORRUPT MARXIST PROSECUTORS BRING THESE RADICAL & UNJUSTIFIED CHARGES AGAINST ME 2.5 YEARS AGO, LONG BEFORE MY PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN HAD BEGUN," the former president wrote on his own social network. "NOW DERANGED JACK SMITH WILL PROBABLY BRING ANOTHER CASE, ALONG WITH THE RACIST D.A. IN CRIME RIDDEN ATLANTA, WHO HAS BEEN WAITING FOR THE PERFECT TIME DURING MY CAMPAIGN TO FILE. THIS IS ELECTION INTERFERENCE & PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT! THEY ARE ALL, IN A COORDINATED ATTACK, TRYING TO STEAL ANOTHER ELECTION, BUT WE WON’T LET THEM!!!"