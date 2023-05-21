Donald Trump doubled down on his attacks of former White House adviser Alyssa Farah Griffin on Saturday night, lashing out at her, CNN, and women he perceives as enemies in multiple posts on his Truth Social platform.

Trump earlier on Saturday said that Griffin, who told the media that the former president's allegedly inappropriate behavior toward young women staffers was an "open secret" in his administration, was a "loser" when she worked for him and that she's a loser "now." Hours later, Trump mentioned her again, citing unnamed sources in saying that people want Griffin "OUT" of her position as a co-host on "The View."

"Wow! Word is that they are revolting at the 'View' and CNN, and want Farrah OUT!" he wrote on Truth Social. "She tried to delete out her words, but we got them ALL. I don’t see how she lasts because this 'stuff' shows what a phony she is. MUCH MORE TO COME!"

The former president goes on to ask CNN for another town hall.

"They won’t be able to take the Radical Left Heat, just as CNN wants to fire the 'boss' because of the absolutely lovely Town Hall they just put on," he added. "One of their biggest ratings nights in years, & they are begging for mercy. CNN, let's do another one?"

About 15 minutes after that post, Trump published an altered meme showing his face superimposed over what appears to be Daft Punk playing drums. Instead of the drums, the heads of various women that Trump has called enemies are superimposed. One of the faces belongs to CNN's Kaitlan Collins, who hosted the town hall that he hailed as successful. Other women faces present in the altered GIF were Hillary Clinton and various members of "The View."

Shortly after that post, Trump again attacked Griffin, posting a video of her praising his administration while she worked for him. He wrote in the caption, "So cool to watch her twist!"



