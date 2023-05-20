'A loser then, and a loser now!': Trump lashes out at ex-aide who said staffers were harassed

Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at former White House adviser Alyssa Farah Griffin, calling her a "loser" for telling the media that the former president's allegedly inappropriate behavior toward young women staffers was an "open secret" in his administration.

Griffin made the allegations earlier this month, telling reporters that Trump made her uncomfortable with his blatant and inappropriate conduct around young female staffers working in his orbit. Griffin, now a co-host on "The View," previously claimed Trump was "spiraling" and not enjoying the criminal charges he was hit with.

Trump took to his own social network, Truth Social, to attack Griffin. In the post on his own platform, which he created after being banned from most others after the dangerous events of Jan. 6, 2021, he called her a "backbencher" in his administration.

"Alyssa Farah, like so many other sleazebags, had only glowing reviews of the Trump Administration until long after she left," Trump said. "A loser then, and a loser now! More to follow."

Trump's Truth Social post also included a video, which purports to show Griffin giving a glowing interview of how she was excited when she first met the president.

"But now I've gotten to spend quite a bit of time with him," Griffin is seen saying in the video. "I remember this every day as I walk on the campus, just to stop, say a quick prayer of thank you and gratitude that I get to be there, and that I get to serve this particular president."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump kids stripped from lawsuit to speed up another Donald Trump trial

Griffin continues, according to the video, which has not been checked for its authenticity:

"He's a remarkable man. The more time that you spend with him behind closed doors, the more you understand what makes him such a strong leader for our nation."

The allegations from Griffin came after Stephanie Grisham, the former White House press secretary, told CNN that she repeatedly did everything in her power to prevent Trump ever being alone in the room with one of her specific young female staffers.