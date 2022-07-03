Adam Kinzinger rips apart Kristi Noem's defense of Trump's actions on Jan 6th

During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Rep Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) bashed his former House colleague Kristi Noem for her defense of Donald Trump's complicity in the Jan 6th insurrection saying the Noem he knew appears to be a victim of the "invasion of the body snatchers."

Following Noem's appearance, moments before, where the anti-abortion South Dakota governor ducked questions about a pregnant 10-year-old girl's difficulties getting an abortion, the Jan 6th House committee member was asked about her deflecting blame away from the former president over the Capitol riot he incited after losing the 2020 presidential election as well as her attack on witness Cassidy Hutchinson.

"I want to get your reaction from what you heard from the South Dakota Governor, Kristi Noem, particularly on January 6th talking, about the fact that she didn't think specifically that the former president had any blame," Bash prompted. "She said everybody has blame. She also put into question the credibility of Cassidy Hutchinson."

"Yeah, I mean, this -- I'm blown away," Kinzinger replied. "This is not -- I served with Kristi Noem in the House. It's like invasion of the body snatchers, this is not the Kristi Noem I served with."

"The Kristi Noem I served with, you know, was conservative, dedicated to truth," he elaborated. "And I at the time would have thought would put her country above her political career at any moment. It is clear she is running for president or vice president. She's scared to death of the base."

"For her to call into question, you know, a 26-year-old patriot who stood in front of the committee alone and told the truth, and then to avoid saying that Donald Trump bore even an ounce of responsibility for January 6th,I get amazed still every day by what some of my colleagues do," he continued.

"This is one of the biggest ones, she used to something very different," he added.

Watch below: