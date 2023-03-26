Trump is giving his 'violent followers' time to get organized: former FBI official

During an appearance on MSNBC, the former assistant director for counterintelligence at the F.B.I. accused Donald Trump of jumping the gun on his possible indictment so that he can get his most rabid followers time to plan and organize violent protests.

Speaking with host Alicia Melendez, Frank Figliuzzi first talked about the frightening number of death threats that have flooded the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, before touching on the former president's call to arms when he falsely announced he was going to be arrested last Tuesday.

"This is serious business here and unfortunately, it is only just begun," he told the host. "Remember, we have Trump driving the narrative a week ago today announcing he was gonna be indicted, never happened. He is running the show right now."

"And what that is doing is it is giving all kinds of time for his followers and violent followers amongst them to decide to plan, organize, and make threats," he continued. "The indictment has even come down yet, if it's going to, and that means that this is just a preview."

"Tonight, even as we speak, Trump continues to attack not only the D.A. but the charges that might be coming themselves. He is actually, again, very inaccurately claiming that the federal government is directing Bragg to do it, that is just not how the system works, but his followers seem to be eating that up," the former FBI official insisted.

"You are going to see a national coalition come together to gather plans for domestic terrorists, plans to violently protest what is happening but again, wait for the Fulton County charges if they come. Wait for federal charges if they come, and then, I think we are really in an unprecedented security mode," he predicted.

Watch below or at the link: