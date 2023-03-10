Trump could face crippling court-ordered 'restrictions' after indictment: Former prosecutor

During an appearance on MSNBC on Friday morning, a former federal prosecutor claimed Donald Trump's ability to flit around the country and engage in campaign-related activities could be hampered if he is hit with one or more criminal indictments prior to the 2024 Republican primaries and general election.

Reacting to news that the former president has been invited to testify before a Manhattan grand jury next week – a move that could lead to a possible indictment over hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 – Glenn Kirschner said a judge could make the former president life's more difficult before going to trial.

Kirschner claimed an indictment looks likely, and Trump's ability to run for president could face court-ordered hurdles.

"Looking at the political ramifications through a legal lens, is there any law that would prevent Trump from being elected if he's indicted or convicted in a state or federal case, or is there any situation in which any kind of conviction would prevent him from campaigning, any kind of time or travel restrictions?" he was asked.

"You know, there is no legal prohibition, there is no constitutional prohibition, there is no case law, there's no precedent that says an aspiring, you know, a presidential candidate cannot run for office if under indictment," he replied.

"The practicalities can be challenging," he elaborated. "I do think if he is indicted and then he is presented on that indictment, a judge could very well set conditions of release."

"I don't think anybody believes Donald Trump will be detained pending trial the way, you know, so many other folks charged with crimes are in this country, but the judge could restrict his travel," he explained. "The judge could put all kinds of conditions on his pretrial release that could hamper his ability to get out and campaign the way he would like."

"The sad reality is you could be under a legitimate indictment, and yet, you could still run to be president of the United States," he admitted.

