Trump refuses to explain why he won't pay El Paso $500,000 he owes the city after nearly 4 years
Donald Trump (Photo my Mandel Ngan for AFP)

Donald Trump is headed to Texas late Saturday for yet another weekend rally, but the Houston Chronicle is pointing out that he has yet to pay the expenses for a rally he held in El Paso -- back in 2019.

According to the Corpus Christi Caller Times, the former president will be appearing at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown where he will share the dais with fellow Republicans Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep Michael Cloud as early midterm election voting is about to begin.

As he heads to the state, the Chronicle called out the former president for stiffing El Paso which is owed over $500,000.

"Shortly after the Walmart mass shooting that left 22 dead in El Paso, Trump scheduled a large political rally in the city to coincide with an event hosted by then-presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke," the report states before noting, "But while O'Rourke paid back the city for the security it provided, Trump didn't pay his tab."

According to the Chronicle's Edward McKinley, "The billionaire former president, whose political war chest boasts well over $100,000,000, owes the city $569,204 for transportation, security and a 21-percent late fee. In 2020, the city hired a law firm to try to collect, the city spokeswoman said, but so far $0 has been collected."

McKinley also noted that the former president and his handlers don't appear anxious to address the long-standing -- and growing -- debt.

"Trump's office did not respond to a request for comment for this story, and has avoided responding to questions about the money he owes for three and a half years," the report states.

subscription is required

