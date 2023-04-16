'I'm so angry!' Chris Christie tells furious Donna Brazile to 'calm down' over abortion rights

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) asked Democratic strategist Donna Brazile to "calm down" after she became angry about a proposed abortion pill ban.

On Sunday, Christie told an ABC panel that Republicans could get elected while opposing abortion rights.

"Look, I was pro-life governor in New Jersey, which is one of the most pro-choice states in America," the former governor bragged.

"But you weren't attempting to ban abortion in New Jersey," ABC host Jonathan Karl noted.

"I wasn't, but John – your personal views were, I mean, I was very clear about my personal views, though," Christie argued. "And if people believe it comes from your heart and that you have a legitimate, not a political explanation for what you're doing, lots of people, not all voters, but lots of voters will say to you, all right, we can disagree on that one."

Brazile expressed outrage at a federal appeals judge who issued an order partially banning the abortion drug mifepristone. That order was temporarily blocked by the Supreme Court.

"I think at the heart of this conversation with the abortion pill is whether or not we're going to allow politicians to pretend to be doctors," Brazile complained. "A judge who's not a doctor to say that this medication is somehow or another unsafe and should be restricted or not available."

"I got so much in my mind about it," she added. "I'm so angry about what's happening."

"Calm down," Christie interrupted.

"I'm angry because of what it's doing to women in this country," Brazile continued, ignoring Christie. "I'm angry because it's setting us back. I'm also angry because, once again, men are telling us what to do with our bodies."

Watch the video from ABC at this link.