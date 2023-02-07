ND Republican's ties revealed to white nationalist church that inspired Olympic bomber Eric Rudolph
1998 FBI composite sketch of domestic terrorist Eric Rudolph.

A newly elected North Carolina Republican is active in a white nationalist church where Olympic bomber Eric Rudolph was radicalized.

State Rep. Rep. Donna Henderson (R-Calvin), who was elected with a slate of Donald Trump-aligned populist legislators, has extensive ties to the Church of Israel and its notorious founder's family, according to the Jamestown Sun columnist Rob Port.

"I appreciate your interest in my personal life, Rob," Henderson said, when asked for comment, "but I don't think that is any of your business."

Henderson has six children with her husband Paul Henderson, a longtime conservative activist who has served in local and regional leadership positions for the state GOP, and social media posts show three of her sons have married women from Schell City, Missouri, a tiny town that's home to the Church of Israel.

All three women have ties to the church and its private K-12 Christian Heritage Academy, and two of church founder Don Gayman's daughters expressed support for Henderson's campaign on social media.

Gayman has long been an influential white nationalist and has appeared at gatherings organized by Christian Identity groups with Richard Butler, the founder of the Aryan Nations white supremacist group.

Rudolph, who was convicted of the deadly 1996 Olympic bombings, spent time at Gayman's church, according to both of their family members, and his time there shaped his extremist political views.

