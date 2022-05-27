Two South Texas high school students face felony charges for 'credible threat' to Donna Schools
Man fires an AK-47 rifle (Neil Dorgan/Flickr)

On Thursday, the Brownsville Herald reported that two students from the Donna Independent School District in South Texas have been charged with second-degree felonies over an alleged "credible threat."

"Four students were arrested Wednesday and two of them faced criminal charges on Thursday," reported Francisco E. Jiminez. "Nathaniel Seth Montelongo and Barbarito Pantoja, both 17 years old, were charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. The other two students are minors and will face a judge Friday."

"All of them were arrested after police received an anonymous tip that the group was planning to carry out a threat at a school," continued the report. "Donna officials refused to say which campus was being targeted."

A separate report earlier this morning indicated that authorities uncovered an AK-47 rifle and a "hit list" as part of the alleged threat. However, per the Herald, "investigators refused to give any details about weapons, including if any were seized, and said there was no hit list."

This comes after the horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 elementary schoolers and two teachers dead. Police have come under heavy criticism in that case amid allegations they stood outside for up to an hour while the shooting was going on and prevented parents from trying to rescue their children.

It also comes as law enforcement react to more threats around the state, including a high school student in Richardson arrested after trying to bring an AK-47 and AR-style rifle onto school premises.

