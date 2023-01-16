A DoorDash driver got lost in Albuquerque – then all hell broke loose

Three people have been arrested after a confrontation with a DoorDash driver in an Albuquerque neighborhood this Saturday, local news outlet KOAT 7 reports.
Court documents say Nicki Osborne was trying to confirm a delivery address when a female emerged from a house armed with a gun and yelled at Osborne to leave the area.
When Osborne tried to leave, a second female and a male emerged from the residence armed with guns and fired shots. Osborne was unharmed in the incident.
IN OTHER NEWS: Republicans face criticism for ignoring 'very valid reason' for Trump and Biden to be treated differently
When police arrived on the scene, the suspects barricaded themselves inside the residence and initiated a lengthy standoff before they eventually surrendered.
Lawrence Mora, his daughter Jaylene Mora, and Christina Cervantes have been charged with aggravated assault and shooting at a vehicle.
Watch a report on the story below or at this link.
Door Dash incident www.youtube.com