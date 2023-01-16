Watch: Republicans face criticism for ignoring 'very valid reason' for Trump and Biden to be treated differently

A political analyst suggested Monday on CNN that Republicans were acting hypocritically by vowing to investigate President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents after defending former President Donald Trump.

Secret documents have been found both at an office Biden used after he ended his service as Barack Obama's vice president in 2017 and in the garage of his Delaware home. Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, has demanded to see visitor logs for Biden's home.

“Congressman Comer himself never asked for the visitor logs from Mar-a-Lago while he's asked for the visiting logs for President Biden’s Delaware home, and a lot of Republicans -- including Representative Comer and Speaker Kevin McCarthy -- all rallied behind former President Trump,” noted Laura Barrón-López, the White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour.

She noted that Republicans are planning to investigate the FBI, arguing that the agency has been “weaponized because of the fact that they conducted that search of Mar-a-Lago.

“So, a lot of the Republicans are even admitting... that it is not so much the classified documents they're concerned about, they think that there has been some unequal treatment,” Barrón-López said. “But there is a very valid reason from officials, from DOJ officials, from the FBI, why there was different treatment, because of the fact that President Biden’s lawyers so far appear to be cooperating and immediately sending back documents and that is not what Trump and his team did. They withheld for more than a year.”

Biden's team is cooperating with investigators and the attorney general, Merrick Garland, quickly appointed a special counsel to head the probe into what happened.

That's a far cry, Biden defenders say, from the behavior of Donald Trump, who is being investigated by a different special counsel for his handling of classified documents.

Trump took several hundred classified files out of the White House to his Florida home, compared to what lawyers say were around a dozen improperly stored by Biden.

Trump actively resisted officials' attempts to recover the documents until a judge signed off on an FBI search warrant. The documents reportedly detail ultra-restricted nuclear secrets.



