Trump does anti-endorsement for Arizona Republican who’s not even running

Former President Donald Trump is now airing his personal and political grievances in Arizona, as the ex-president attacked outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) for refusing to interfere to overturn the results of the 2020 election in his state.

In a statement Monday, Trump ranted that Ducey is a RINO (Republican In Name Only), but he also linked Ducey to his ongoing feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

"MAGA will never accept RINO Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona running for the U.S. Senate — So save your time, money and energy, Mitch!" Trump said in the comment.

There's just one problem: Ducey isn't running for the U.S. Senate. In fact, he's repeatedly said that he doesn't intend to run for the Senate. Former President George W. Bush has been part of the campaign to press Ducey to run for the seat given the slate of leading candidates are are hardcore Trump enthusiasts who may make the seat harder to win.

One candidate, Jim Lamon, is running an ad where he fantasizes about shooting a gun at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden.

Despite this, the efforts to recruit Ducey have thus far proved to be unsuccessful.

See the statement below:

