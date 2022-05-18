'Really terrible scenario': Pennsylvania Republican raises alarm about his own party's nominee for governor
Doug Mastriano. (US Army photo)

Al Schmidt, a Republican former Philadelphia city commissioner, raised alarms on Wednesday about his own party's nominee for governor.

During an interview on CNN, Schmidt said it would perilous to democracy if the state were to elect Trump-backed candidate Doug Mastriano to be its next governor.

"Mastriano is not sort of your garden-variety 2020 election denier," Schmidt said. "In the Pennsylvania State Senate, his approach to... pursuing his own audit was so reckless that other Republicans, other pro-Trump Republicans, removed him from his leadership position."

Schmidt also emphasized that Pennsylvania governors are responsible for appointing their own secretaries of state, which would give Mastriano a free hand to appoint a fellow election denier to an office where they would be capable of refusing to certify election results.

"If we have a secretary of state of Pennsylvania who is unwilling to certify the election results from the county, then that is a really terrible scenario to be in," he said. "and I've heard a lot of people say, you know, Mastriano is so far out there he has no chance, but I've heard a lot of people say, including some of the same people, that about Donald Trump in 2016, a lot of people didn't take that seriously. I think it's very important that this race be taken seriously."

