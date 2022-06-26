Former Assistant Deputy Attorney General Harry Litman addressed the revelation that on Jan. 6, former President Donald Trump had a film crew following him and documenting him in the White House.

Speaking about it on MSNBC, Litman explained that the goal of the film from the Trump end was to lionize the former president.

"Trump gave him access, so there are going to be a lot of little things that they are pointing to," Litman told MSNBC's Alicia Menendez. "But Trump is a notoriously uncensored figure. Once he starts talking, he doesn't stop. It almost doesn't matter who the audience is, remember his conversations with Phil Rucker and Carol Leonig? Once you wind him up, there is no end to what he will say... He is really just sort of rolling the camera and letting him roll, but we've got Trump, we've got Trump's inner circle, we've got [Mike] Pence, and it starts from October and before the election, and goes on. So, it just figures to be a lot of real little treasures coming out."

As he noted, the House Select Committee investigating the plot to overthrow Congress has "stopped the music" when filmmaker Alex Holder revealed the footage. They're taking a break over the July 4th holiday, but they're also going to review the 11 hours of footage that Holder has turned over. He testified on Thursday ahead of the public hearing.

Menendez went on to play the clip of Ruby Freeman sobbing to the committee that she was targeted by the president and he abused the power of his office to try and destroy the life of someone he didn't even know with false allegations.

Litman explained that there is little that can be done to get justice for Freeman from the former president, but she has launched lawsuits against media outlets that reported false stories about her. There's already been a settlement between Freeman and the right-wing network OANN and a case is pending with The Gateway Pundit. Her legal fundraising campaign has drawn over 4,200 donations from individuals trying to help her.

See Litman's comments below: