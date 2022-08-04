GOP candidate lashes out over criticism that he paid thousands to neo-Nazi 'haven'
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, pictured at a rally on May 14, 2022, is considered to extreme for some in the party. (Michael M. Santiago/AFP)

Far-right Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is lashing out at critics who have attacked him for paying thousands of dollars to a social media platform frequently used by neo-Nazis and other fringe figures.

CNN's Andrew Kaczynski flags an appearance that Mastriano recently made on the show of a right-wing YouTuber in which he said it was unfair to single out his $5,000 payment to far-right platform Gab in exchange for displaying his campaign ads.

"It was a one-time deal for advertising," Mastriano said, before quickly pivoting to attacking Democratic rival Josh Shapiro.

In particular, Mastriano cited a five-year old report from the Anti-Defamation League calling out Twitter for being too tolerant of anti-Semitic content, and then demanded that Shapiro renounce Twitter.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Literally sweating bullets!' Chris Wallace mocks panicked Alex Jones reaction to courtroom bombshells

According to Kaczynski, Shapiro has never paid money to Twitter, which does not run any political ads.

Additionally, Gab founder Andrew Torba, who has called for kicking all Jews out the the American conservative movement, has explicitly endorsed Mastriano on the grounds that he believes Mastriano will help establish a Christian theocracy.

Mastriano went on to claim that criticism of his relationship with Gab was "all about the great suppression," on the grounds that "they want people to stop giving to us."

The Washington Post has described Gab as "a haven for white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other adherents to extreme ideologies that have found themselves increasingly unwelcome on Twitter and Facebook."

Watch the video below or at this link.


SmartNews Video