'Literally sweating bullets!' Chris Wallace mocks panicked Alex Jones reaction to courtroom bombshells

CNN political analyst Chris Wallace on Thursday had some fun at the expense of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who received a nasty surprise in court this week when it was revealed that his attorneys apparently gave all of his cell phone data over to opposing counsel by accident.
While discussing the Jones trial that will determine the amount in damages he will have to pay out to families of Sandy Hook victims, Wallace called Jones "a bad guy" and pointed to a significant moment in this week's hearings where the attorney representing the Sandy Hook families dropped a bombshell in the InfoWars founder's lap.
"As part of the discovery, [Jones] was supposed to say, did you mention Sandy Hook in any of your texts and he said, 'No, I didn't,'" Wallace explained. "And now it turns out that his lawyer inadvertently sent two years of texts, filled with Sandy Hook references, to the plaintiff!"
Wallace then mocked Jones's ridiculed reaction to the news.
"He's been confronted with the fact that his lawyer messed up and put two years of texts, gave them to the other side," Wallace said. "And he's literally sweating bullets! There is sweat running into his eyes!"
Watch the video below or at this link.
Chris Wallace mocks panicked Alex Jones reaction to courtroom bombshells www.youtube.com