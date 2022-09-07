Mastriano's rumored pick to run Pennsylvania elections has long history of pro-QAnon posts

Pennsylvania does not elect its secretary of state directly -- rather, that position is assigned by the person who gets elected governor.

Because of this, many Democrats in Pennsylvania have argued that it is particularly important to stop Trump-backed candidate Doug Mastriano from winning this November, as he could appoint someone who could destroy the state's ability to hold free and fair elections.

Vice News this week took a look at Toni Shuppe, the woman who has been rumored as Mastriano's pick for secretary of state should he win this fall -- and it turns out that she was radicalized by the COVID-19 pandemic to become a full-blown conspiracy theorist.

In fact, Vice News writes that not only does Shuppe believe false claims about the COVID-19 pandemic and about the 2020 presidential election being stolen, but also straight-up QAnon theories about "a cabal of elites" who are "running a global child sex slave ring."

READ MORE: Bill Barr: DOJ 'getting very close' to Trump indictment decision

In a post written on Substack earlier this year, Shuppe outlined how watching QAnon videos had completely changed her way of viewing the world so that she now believes nothing about what most humans experience as reality.

"Between the compelling evidence indicating that the migrant caravan in 2018 was totally staged, to the bone chilling saga of Pizzagate, to the idea that JFK Jr. could still be alive (which I believe is completely false), my world was rocked," she wrote. "Honestly, I never felt so unstable in my life.”

Shuppe then wrote that she prayed to God to ask her what to make of these wild theories she learned from the QAnon videos -- and He apparently gave her a divine thumbs up.