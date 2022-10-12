Secret Service agent charged with tormenting woman who turned him down for sex

A Secret Service agent who served as a driver for former first lady Michelle Obama was charged with harassing a woman he had dated.

Douglas Vines pleaded not guilty to criminal harassment and witness intimidation in a Massachusetts court last Friday, according to court records, after a woman told police that he went "off the handle" after she declined to have sex with him one evening, reported CNN.

The 53-year-old Vines then began calling, texting and shouting at her, warning that she was "messing with the wrong person," the woman told police, and she said he used his position as a driver for the Obama family to intimidate her and coerce her into sex.

The Secret Service agent told the woman, whom he had dated for about two months, that he could ping her cell phone to determine her location, she told police, and he also claimed to be able to read her text messages and had a sample of her DNA.

Vines then told the woman he had personal photographs of hers and a recording of her discussing her citizenship status and threatened to have her deported, according to the police report.

The woman said she was concerned about consensual nude photos Vines had of her, and a judge issued an abuse prevention order against the Secret Service agent and ordered him to turn over all of his firearms, gun licenses and firearms ID cards.

Vines was removed from the Obama family detail and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the prosecution, and his security clearance was revoked along with his access to any Secret Service facility.